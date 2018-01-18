Lass Fever: Schools don close for Ebonyi, Nigeria

Image example Lass fever start from one town dem call Lassa for Borno State, northeast Nigeria

Government on Thursday order all primary and secondary schools to close for Ebonyi State, south-eastern Nigeria because of Lassa fever.

Fresh Lassa fever sickness start for di state on Sunday di 14th of January 2018, according to di National Centre for Disease Control.

Di government announce say all school go close until January 26 in order to stop di spread of di sickness.

So far di fever don kill three health workers and two more case dem don happen.

We go update una with more tori later.