Fulani herdsmen for South West Nigeria yarn BBC Pidgin say, dem no happy with all di kill-kill wey dey happen for different parts of Nigeria.

For interview with BBC Pidgin tori person Onyinye Chime, leader of Fulani people for Kara, inside Lagos, Abubakar Dan'Ali, say, dem no like as farmers and herdsmen dey kill demself for Nigeria.

He say, even though palava between herdsmen and farmers dey as old as mankind, e dey important to try stop all di kill-kill.