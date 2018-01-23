Fuel subsidy: "Government don change mouth'' - Odumakin

Fuel scarcity wey show Nigerians pepper for December don show face again and like di last time, Nigerians no dey smile .

Queue for filling stations long reach River Niger and dem full many big cities including Lagos, Abuja FCT and Rivers.

Transport money don increase and Nigerians no just understand wetin dey cause dis latest fuel wahala.

Government dey talk say na oil marketers people suppose blame but oil marketers dey talk say na government owe dem plenty money.

Dis back and front, front and back between government and oil workers dey confuse Nigerians because one of di promises dis present government talk for di 2015 election wey dem win na to ban fuel subsidy.

Na on top dis katakata Yinka Odumakin, wey be social activist and oga for Yoruba pressure group Afenifere chook mouth talk im own.

Odumakin talk say fuel subsidy na corruption wey dey favour government officials.

Im still talk say, dis no be di promise government make for 2015.