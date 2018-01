Why EFCC arrest Patience Jonathan younger sister

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Even militant group Niger Delta Avengers don warn di Nigeria government say dem go blow up oil pipeline if EFCC no leave Mrs Jonathan alone.

Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC don arrest di younger sister to Patience Jonathan wey be di wife of di country former President wey just comot from office, Goodluck Jonathan, na wetin Punch newspaper dey report.

According to di report, di EFCC arrest am on to say dem dey suspect one payment of three billion Naira wey enter plenty of her accounts.

Di account dem dey inside three local banks - Skye Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Diamond Bank and Ecobank.

Na for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, na im EFCC arrest Esther Oba on Monday as she dey return from Dubai with her husband and three children, na so di newspaper report.

EFCC bin first dey look for Mrs. Oba for 2016 when dem bin dey investigate Mrs. Jonathan.

Dat time di corruption police dem find out say one bank account wey dey link to Mrs Oba Bank Verification Number carry Mrs. Jonathan signature with balance of $429,381.87 and na so dem block di account.