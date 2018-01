Three teenage Ghana girls wey get autism dey try achieve dia dream to be models even though dem dey live with dis serious challenge.

Yacoba Tete-Marmon, Nana Ohenewaa Kuffour and Maame Bema Baffour Awuah, no allow dia autistic condition affect dia dream to become model.

With all di challenge wey dey dia life, dis three girls don do plenty photo shoots, win award plus get appointment as brand ambassadors for one water company for Ghana.