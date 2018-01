Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria military dey struggle to defeat di Boko Haram

Army and Air Force on Friday night destroy seven Boko Haram camps wey remain inside Sambisa forest for North East Nigeria

Director of Army Public Relations Sani Usman, say soldiers also scatter 11 gun trucks and 12 Hilux vehicles during di operation.

Brigadier General Usman say soldiers also destroy some camp wey di militants dey use for Zairo, local bombs and traps and oda instruments wey dem keep for di area .