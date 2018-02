Na at least 1450 cases na im people bin report to di Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) for Nigeria, as at 2017.

Many people dey wey dey suffer domestic violence, especially women. Dis na di case of Chiwendu and Ore, wey tell BBC News Pidgin how DSVRT dey help dem get back dia lives after wetin dem suffer for dia husband hand.

Di team say di plenty number of cases no mean say domestic violence dey increase, but say e dey possible say people don dey aware and don dey report am.