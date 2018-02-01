Image copyright Getty Images Image example Another suicide bomb attack happen for entrance of di camp.

Di Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) don confirm say suicide bomb don kill five people for di Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) camp wey dey for Maiduguri, di capital of Borno state, north east Nigeria.

Oga of SEMA, Satomi Ahmad say na one female suicide bomber enter di IDP camp do di attack wey kill her and five people, come still wound 39 people join.

Di people wey wound for di bomb attack don dey Specialist Hospital for Maiduguri dey receive treatment.

Dem no support media player for your device Teacher wey dey teach Boko Haram pickins

Ahmad say another female suicide bomber bin blow di bomb wey dey her bodi for entrance of di IDP camp but na only herself di bomb kill.

Di second attack no wound anybodi.