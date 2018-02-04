Ghana Police Force don arrest applicants

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aptitude test go hold on Sunday 4 February

Twenty seven applicants; seven men and twenty women, don collect handcuff instead of appointment letter from di Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Command sake of say dem bring fake documents for job with police.

Na di talk-talk person for di region, Chief Inspector Kingsley Augustine Oppong, talk dis one as im dey talk give tori people.

E talk say currently di suspects dey on enquiry bail and dem dey help police with investigation as dem dey visit di station regularly and e dey possible say dem go fit arrest more.

E bin talk before di police job exercise bin start say make no bodi bring fake document, say anybody wey get am, make dem no come for many stations but dem no listen.

E talk say di serious offense wey di suspect make na say dem fake date for birth certificate and fake information for dem school results.

Skip Twitter post by @GhPoliceService NEWS RELEASE - Update on Police Recruitment 2017/2018 - Body Selection and Physical Screening to begin from 29th January, 2018 pic.twitter.com/WnsCVnJtCf — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) January 23, 2018

Inspector Oppong talk say as dem arrest eleven people on Monday, 29 January wey carry fake documents come, di number of people wey suppose show di next day less as di matter spread.

E talk say na wetin make instead of 2300 wey dem suppose to attend to every dey, drop to 900 for di fourth day.

E talk say na 8,444 applications dem get and dose wey qualify go do aptitude test before dem go enter health screening and medical examination for people wey pass dat one.

E talk say e be like na one person dey fake di documents and dem dey do investigate to find di person even as im ask make di public help find am.