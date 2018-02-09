Nigeria security people dey plan with herdsmen - Former spy chief

Former Director General of both di National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and State Security Service (SSS); Albert Korubo Horsfall say herdsmen and security people dey collabo.

Chief Horsfall say for di security people to still allow people wey suppose dey use cane pursue cow begin use AK-47 gun attack people inside di country, say security people hand dey inside.

BBC News Pidgin contact Nigerian Army talk-talk person Sani Kukasheka Usman and Nigeria Police Force talk-talk person Jimoh Moshood, but both of dem no greee respond to wetin di former spy chief talk.