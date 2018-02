For di Lagos marathon 2018 different people don show wey wan run di 42 kilomiter marathon dem go run from Surulere to Eko Atlantic city on 10 February.

Dr Wilson Orhiunu come from London to follow do di marathon and him talk say no be di money dey make am run but na to support charity.

Im don do for four marathon before - for US and for London - and now him wan come do am for di place where dem born am.