Image copyright Ebony Reigns/Facebook Image example She and others follow for di journey wey only di driver survive

Di dead bodi of one Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu fit face military court for Accra according to reports.

Coporal Vondee follow musician Ebony die for Thursday deadly car accident along with one other person wey dem dey call Francisca Nkansah Kuri.

Ebony, wey her real name be Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng bin dey come back from Sunyani wey she bin go see her mama who just land from jand (UK). Ebony bin dey waka with three oda people out of which na only di driver survive.

According to accuse, Atsu bin dey act as Ebony bodyguard and im bin dey wear military uniform at di time of di accident.

Local media, 3mews report say people from Ghana Armed Forces talk say as dem no give am work to do bodyguard, im go face military court case.

Di law for di Ghana Army fit make dem charge am with 'absent without leave'.

Di report talk say if e dey guilty, dem fit refuse to give im family di benefits wey dem suppose get, including insurance packages,

Di people wey bin dey manage Ebony don comot to talk say dem no know di driver or di soldier wey bin follow am for di travel.