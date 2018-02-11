JAMB question - How snake take chop N36 million?

Image copyright iStock

Nigerians dey burst dia head for social media. No be fuel mata. No be Boko Haram and no be di Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show wey some people dey vex say e too dull.

No. Na di gist wey local tori people Daily Post carry come say one JAMB staff say na snake chop N36 million of dia money.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) na di government bodi wey dey arrange university exams for Nigeria.

Tori be say some candidates wey write di JAMB exam bin buy scratch cards from JAMB offices for different states to check dia result but JAMB registrar, Prof.Ishaq Oloyede, cancel am, come introduce new system.

Na so JAMB send auditors go states to check how much dem make from di scratch card fess, before dem start to give people back dia money.

As dem reach dia office for Makurdi, di sales clerk dia, Philomina Chieshe, say she no know where di scratch card money dey, say her house geh don confess say na snake use 'spiritual way' take swallow di N36 million naira wey dem make from sale of di scratch cards.

Na so social media catch fire.

Nigerians begin vex say which kain yeye lie be dat. Na so dem enter social media begin talk as di thing shock dem.

Skip Twitter post by @EnekemGreg Abeg Which Bush that snake were chop 30 something million dey? Abeg drop info, i go carry my grandpa cutlass enter the forest or bush go hustle — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) February 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @EnekemGreg This Snake 🐍 werw chop our money matter get as e be mehn, First Rat chop chairs inside Aso Rock... Now Snake son chop Millions, Who dey arrange these lies sef? — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) February 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @naijama When we have laughed and done our “Only in Naija”, let’s not forget that behind this stupid excuse is a sales clerk who stole millions in previous years, and never thought she would be called to account until Prof. Oloyede took over at JAMB. #snakestory — Ayo Obe (@naijama) February 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @aminujmz12 If she had sold this story to NOLLYWOOD it would have fetched her a fortune. — 🇳🇬's CITIZEN (@aminujmz12) February 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @UnilagOlodo Snake Swallowed N36Million. They don’t even regard us as humans anymore. Just say anything that comes to mind; doesn’t even have to make sense! They’ll rant about it for a couple of days and move on 🙆🏾‍♂️ — An Olodo (@UnilagOlodo) February 10, 2018