JAMB question - How snake take chop N36 million?
Nigerians dey burst dia head for social media. No be fuel mata. No be Boko Haram and no be di Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show wey some people dey vex say e too dull.
No. Na di gist wey local tori people Daily Post carry come say one JAMB staff say na snake chop N36 million of dia money.
Di Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) na di government bodi wey dey arrange university exams for Nigeria.
Tori be say some candidates wey write di JAMB exam bin buy scratch cards from JAMB offices for different states to check dia result but JAMB registrar, Prof.Ishaq Oloyede, cancel am, come introduce new system.
Na so JAMB send auditors go states to check how much dem make from di scratch card fess, before dem start to give people back dia money.
As dem reach dia office for Makurdi, di sales clerk dia, Philomina Chieshe, say she no know where di scratch card money dey, say her house geh don confess say na snake use 'spiritual way' take swallow di N36 million naira wey dem make from sale of di scratch cards.
Na so social media catch fire.
Nigerians begin vex say which kain yeye lie be dat. Na so dem enter social media begin talk as di thing shock dem.