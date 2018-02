"If I become lawyer for future, I go must come dis yard, and see those wey no get money at all, to fight for dia case."

Dis na di promise wey Tijani, wey be prisoner don give imself, as e dey write im O'level exam to take enter university from inside Ikoyi Prison, Lagos state, Nigeria.

Tijani na one of di 35 prisoners wey dey attend di Ikoyi Prison School, and dem dey write di West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as private candidates.