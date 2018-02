13 February 1976, wey be 42 years ago, former Nigeria military head of state, Gen. Murtala Mohammed die on im way to office for Dodan Barracks, Ikoyi Lagos.

Lt. Col Buka Suka Dimka, na im lead di ambush to assassinate General Murtala Mohammed ontop coup wey no later work out.

Today statue stand for where im fall to remind people of wetin happen dia, but no be everybody sabi so.