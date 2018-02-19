"Na youths time but some no get sense" - Wole Soyinka

Popular Nigerian writer and Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka don blast standard of education for Nigeria say some of di kain graduates wey dey di country now dey do like people wey no get sense. Im say na time for youths to rule Nigeria and im dey ready to support dem make di country for beta. Soyinka still talk say if Obasanjo start political party and e join, make dem just call psychia doctor to check am.