"I still be Pickin, I come dey carry pickin dey take care of dem"

Seyi Oluyole na di founder of Dream Catcher, an NGO wey dey take street pickin dem comot from di street. She dey use dance take encourage dem make dem go school.

She tell BBC News Pidgin say di way she dey do am na to encourage them to dey dance well-well; once she see say them like am, she go tell dem say for dem to continue to dey dance with am, dem must to go back to school.

Ms Oluyole say: "we no dey choose how we go come for dis life but if we help dis pickin, dem go become better people for dis country."