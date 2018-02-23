'Dem dey debate whether to use gun or knife kill my Papa'

One of dis victims na 11-year-old Solomon; im say e no get papa again, after those wey e call Fulani herdsmen attack dia village for Ekwu inside Agatu community for Benue state, north central Nigeria.

Na tears full Solomon eye as im tell BBC News Pidgin reporter Dooshima Abu say im dey hide for bush dey see as attackers catch im father Sunday Agbebiba.

Dem begin discuss whether na gun or knife dem go use kill am, and na so dem end di man life.

Di pickin say: "since my papa die life no easy for me. I miss am because e be better person, e dey happy every time and e dey make time to play with us im pickin."