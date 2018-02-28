See di 13-year-old girl wey dey cry blood

Nikki Christou dey cry just like oda pipo but instead of water, na blood go dey comot for her eyes plus even her mouth and nose join.

Di 13-year-old wey dey stay for United Kingdom get arteriovenous malformation (AVM), wey fit cause stroke and other serious condition dem.

Hope dey for people like Nikki, as scientists dey really torchlight di condition and dem feel say na cancer medicine be di treatment.