For time wey people dey like shout work no dey, young people don find avenue to grow for internet most especially inside social media.

Social Media Week na one of di places wey people fit join bodi talk about how dem go dey take collabo on top di growth together.

BBC News Pidgin bin show face for inside SMW 2018 with di only session wey use pidgin to talk.

SMW 2018 dey end on Friday 2 March, by 10pm West African Time.