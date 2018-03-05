Pidgin Quiz

Link dem we dem take de enter
5 March 2018
Click to see content: pidgin_tori_quiz_march_2
Top Stories
Nigerians react to Senate 'die by hanging' sentence for hate speech
Audio
BBC Pidgin Minute
President Buhari go visit Yobe and oda states wia katakata dey happen
WHO don send alarm say fake antibiotics di circulate for Cameroon
Italy court don postpone Shell case with Nigeria
'Nigeria fit do dia own HIV, hepatitis test now' - WHO
Oscars 2018: You miss am? See di winners and oda things wey happen
Cameroon: Teachers sign dissolve dia group before deh release dem
