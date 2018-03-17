Image copyright TONY KARUMBA/AFP Image example Sub-sahara Africa get di biggiest number of people wey blind from glaucoma.

Open-angle glaucoma worry pass for West Africa and every Nigeria person fit turn blind sake of am.

Dr Ugochukwu Eze, wey dey work for National Eye Centre Kaduna, say, glaucoma na disease wey dey kill small-small wire dem wey connect our eyes with our brain. Once di wires die, di eye don go be dat.

Open-angle Glaucoma na "silent thief" wey dey make pipo blind for west Africa.

Wen e happen, di person no go fit see wetin dey for dia side. E go be like say you dey look inside tunnel to see.

Tori be say, na only 1.8 million pipo out of 180 million Nigerians know say dem get dis disease.

Glaucoma patients care initiative say, dis number na just di beginning, as plenty pipo wey get am no even know say dem get am.

Image copyright AFP Image example Andrew Gani Ikilama say with rehabilitation, blind person still fit to continue work.

Andrew Gani Ikilama di executive director for Knowledge for di Blind Initiative Kaduna say, di sickness no get sign until person no fit see well, so di best thing na to dey do eye checkup.

Sabi people for Nigeria national blindness and visual impairment survey say, Nigerians wey don reach from 40 years, na dem fit get glaucoma pass.

Scientist never chook eye to know why Nigeria people get am plenty, but dem say every Nigerian dey at risk to get am.

Five things you suppose know