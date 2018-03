John Yekini na 67 years old music teacher wey dey teach so many people wey blind how to play music instruments for di Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind.

‘Baba Yekini’ as im students dey call am, na im teach di ogbonge music producer Cobhams Asuquo how to play piano.

Yekini no dey see, but if you ask am how im dey manage imsef with di blindness, im go tell you say, nothing wey person with eyes don achieve wey im no get times two sef.