Police for Lagos, Nigeria don arrest reach 100 people after katakata bust between two groups of pipo wey dey pick dirty for dustbin.

Deputy police commissioner Mohammed Ali say, dem transfer di 100 people go dia taskforce office for Oshodi, Lagos.

Tori be say two different groups of pipo wey dey pick things from dustbin to go sell for market, begin fight demsef on Thursday.

But police say, dem no sure wetin cause di gbege.

Di fight-fight force plenty pipo to close dia shop.

Ali say, nobody die and everything dey "under control" now. Im say police go remain for di area until every normal again.

Meanwhile Lagos state governor go visit di place, come give order make no activity happen again for di area for now.