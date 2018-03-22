Olusosun Fire: 'Di smoke dey wound pesin'

Lagos state gofment say dem no fit stop di smoke wey dey pour out everyday from Olusosun dumpsite, di biggest area where dem dey troway dirty for Olusosun Ojota area of Lagos because di fire wey start Tuesday 13 March don go far and now dem no get anywhere to start.

Pipo for di community wey dey leave near di dumpsite say di smoke wey dey comot from dia na big palava.

Lagos gofment tell BBC Pidgin say di only solution na to wait untill di fire burn finish and now dem wan pipo for di area to pack comot.

But see wetin we find for di area.