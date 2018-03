Nigeria go play friendly internationals against Poland, Serbia, DR Congo, England and Czech Republic as dem dey arrange for di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Di Gernot Rohr side go face Poland for Wroclaw on March 23 by 8:45PM Nigerian time.

But dia captain, Mikel Obi no go dey ground - even with dat one, fans dey expect beta action.

Hear wetin dem talk.