More than 100 Dapchi school girls wey Boko Haram dem free for Nigeria, don finally go back to dia parents.

Di girls enter Dapchi around 1:30pm inside five bus with soldier escort. All of dem bin wear hijab from head to toe.

After Boko Haram release dem last week, dem only spend small time with dia parents before government fly dem enter Abuja to meet president Muhammadu Buhari.

Boko Haram release all di girls except one Leah Sharibu wey no gree convert to Islam.

Meanwhile, dem warn di girls make dem no go bacck to school.

Na 105 girls plus one boy di militants bin release give government.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin advise di Dapchi girls to follow dia dreams without fear.

Im talk dis one when dem bin meet am for di capital, Abuja.