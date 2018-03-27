Today Tori: Ghana police arrest Kuko Anyidoho and Nigeria poor pipo go get 5k per month

How today hustle? See di tori wey happun today, March 27, 2018.

Ghana police arrest Deputy National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary Koku Anyidoho after he predict say dem go overthrow President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho who party people dey call am "The Bull" be one of demma firebrand communicators who Dey bash ruling government more times.

Di Police numbering sixteen storm di premises of di Accra International Press Center plus plain-clothes den arrest am.

Den di NDC dey di demma NDC press conference in reaction to di controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement which dey cause confusion.

Poor Nigerian pipo go get 5K per month from Abacha loot

Late Sani Abacha family thief money wey reach $2.2billion keep for different-different countries abroad.

5 million poor pipo for Nigeria go soon begin collect N5000 (dat na like $14) every month, as part of di National Social Safety Nets project (NASSP).

You fit wan know where di money wey dem go share give pipo go come from - part of am go come from $321m wey Switzerland don agree to release to Nigeria wey bi money wey family of former military ruler Sani Abacha bin thief keep for di kontri.

On 4 December 2017, Federal Government of Nigeria, Swiss Federal Council and World Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement to allow World Bank to monitor how Nigeria go collect and spend di money according to National Social Safety Nets projects (NASSNP).

Lagos: We don report di monkey mata but government no answer us - Sosanya pipo

Soluyi and Sosanya na area wey don dey develop as pipo dey build house for wia village dey before.

Wopariwa say some of dem don report for Kosofe local government council before but nothing happun.

Dem dey beg state government to comot all di monkey as dem don dey attack pipo now.

Di monkey bin attack one man wey drive dem because dem carry im coconut and di wound land di man for hospital

India elephant wey dey smoke dey confuse experts

E be like say di elephant dey smoke charcoal from fire wey dey ground and dey blow ash comot.

Video wey show elephant dey blow ash comot like cigar for India dey confuse animal sabi pipo for world.

Vinay Kumar, wey be scientist for Wildlife Conservation Society India, bin shoot di 48 second video during im waka for Nagarhole forest wey dey Karnataka state for April 2016.

Kumar tell BBC say, di reason why im no show di video till now be say, im no know say di video na serious something.

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight on Saturday go make 'history'

Lennox Lewis become champion when im defeat Evander Holyfield on 13 November 1999

Anthony Joshua believe say Joseph Parker go hear am when di two fight inside unification match wey history no go forget on Saturday.

WBA and IBF World Heavyweight Champion Joshua go jam WBO title-holder Parker for Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Na di number four time wey di Briton don enter ring for Cardiff wey 80,000 fans go dey to watch but dis one na new level for Parker wey come from New Zealand.

"Fear no dey catch me dia like before" Joshua tell BBC Radio 5 live.

Nigeria: lawmaker pickin don die after dem shoot am for London

Abraham Badru na di third person wey dem don shoot die for Hackey

Dem don shoot di son of one Nigerian politician die for im family house for London.

26 years Abraham Badru die after dem shoot am for one street for Dalston Hackney around 11pm on Sunday. Dis na di latest round of bloodshed for London and 19 young pipo do die dis year alone.

Im bin just fall for pavement wen police see am after pipo report loud gunshot and e no tay dem declare say im don die.

Police neva arrest anybody.