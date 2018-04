Designer, stylist and creative director, dis na some of di things wey Ugo Mozie dey do.

Di Nigerian-American don collabo with plenty big-big names for fashion industry for di world.

From Beyoncé to Wizkid, America to Nigeria, im don style many celebs dem.

Im talk say make young pipo no dey allow society talk wetin dem fit do, na dem get di power to achieve di dreams.