'Cricket don send me go school'

For Adeleke Oyede, cricket wey many pipo no too sabi for Nigeria, na di same sport wey im don succeed for.

Im cricket tori start 18 years ago, when im dey JSS2, and from dia, with di support of im grandmama, im don reach top level for di sport.

Today, Oyede na one of di top players for di country; im don play for international games. Di "all rounder" batsman/bowler tell BBC News Pidgin say: "na cricket dey feed me... don send me go school".

Oyede, dey prepare along with di national team for qualifier tournament wey go start for April 2018.