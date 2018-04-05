Link dem we dem take de enter
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
BBC iD
BBC navigation
News
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
How you fit help anoda woman carry her belle
5 April 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
http://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-43658911
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Nigeria
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
'Men, women, everybody suppose join di fight against rape.'
'Men, women, everybody suppose join di fight against rape.'
Video
Video
'For my tradition, taboo to carry belle for anoda woman'
'For my tradition, taboo to carry belle for anoda woman'
Video
Video
'Cricket don send me go school'
'Cricket don send me go school'
Video
Video
You sabi wetin poetography be?
You sabi wetin poetography be?
Video
Video
'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'
'We dey borrow gloves from patients to treat patients'
Video
Video
Na who be Winnie Mandela?
Na who be Winnie Mandela?
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular