Just two years after Nigerian afrobeats musician Brymo drop Klitoris, im don drop anoda album, Oso.

Di guy wey call imsef "di best best tin to appun to Naija music," talk say im don find im voice wit dis new album.

But di first video wey drop from Oso na Heya and dat video scatter plenti fans brain as Brymo show im bum-bum.

Di singer siddon wit BBC News Pidgin to talk im own for di mata plus why be say Africans gats step up.