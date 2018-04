Image copyright AFP Image example Sergei Mavrodi bin go prison because MMM when im dey alive.

MMM, wey be Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox don announce say dem go close business for Nigeria, Ghana, East Africa, South Africa, India, USA and oda kontri across di world.

Operators of di ponzi style investment say dem decide to close down because dia godfather Sergie Marvodi wey start am, don die. Dis information wey show on 6 April 2018 for different kontri dem MMM website.

MMM Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, East Africa, India and USA na some of di kontri dem wey show di notice for dia web site.

See wetin MMM talk for di notice dem post for dia website to announce say dem don close final-final:

Dear participants, Afta plenty talk talk we don conclude say to continue to operate di System, without our leader and pesin wey show us road, no dey possible and e no make sense. We all bin do di tins him tell us to do, since we believe di way im dey go. We all sabi say none of us know di real tin and pattern to achieve di final goal, wey dey inside "MMM Ideology". Sergey Mavrodi sabi somtin well well. Therefore any attempt to continue to operate di System without am go fail. We respect di sense him get and we no go fit run tins wey go abuse wey im bin dey do. From wetin we dey see on top wetin we don write, na with sadness, we dey announce say MMM don close final-final. MMM, ATTENTION! MMM don close down final-final.

Image copyright MMM Ghana Image example 6 April 2018 na im MMM wey be Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox announce say as di godfather die, power no dey again to continue di business.

Dis ponzi style investment promise profit of between 25 per cent to 75 per cent to investors per month and e popular well well for Africa.

But before dis time plenty kontri dem including Nigeria and Kenya don warn say make dia pipo no put hand for tins like MMM on to say na fake.

Even for MMM website dem go first warn pesin wey invest money say di money dem put no get guarantee.