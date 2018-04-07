Today Tori: Five million naira reward for pesin wey sabi Offa robbers and France wound Nigeria 8-0 for World Cup friendly

How today hustle? See di tori wey happun today, April 07, 2018.

Govnor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Saturday announce five million Naira reward for anypesin wey get information wey go help to catch di pipo wey attack Offa town on Thursday.

Di govnor ask pipo wey get useful information on top di matter to contact di Kwara state police command with di following telephone numbers (‭0803 739 1280‬ and 0803 702 4320), according to Muyideen Akorede wey be Senior Special Assistant on top Media and Communications to di govnor.

Kwara State police talk-talk pesin Okasannmi Ajayi tell BBC News Pidgin say out of dis 17 pipo, nine na police and eight na civilians.

France wound Nigeria 8-0 for friendly match

Image copyright Twitter/@sam4wigan Image example Nigeria women's senior football team na di champions for Africa

France take Nigeria do yeye on Friday night as dem nack Super Falcons 8-0 for friendly match.

Di match wey take place for MM Arena Le Mans for France, na part of preparation for di 2019 Women's World Cup.

Di first 45 minutes end with 3-0 against Super Falcons. Na for second half France finish work with anoda five goals dem nack Nigeria.

Di result show say France wey be di 2019 World Cup host dey too 'fast' for Super Falcons wey be like say nobody fit help dem for di match.

Music no be just entertainment - Brymo

Just two years after Nigerian afrobeats musician Brymo drop Klitoris, im don drop anoda album, Oso.

Di guy wey call imsef "di best best tin to appun to Naija music," talk say im don find im voice wit dis new album.

Na 17 pipo no be 30 die for Offa - Police

Image copyright Ayobami Agboola Image example Guaranty Trust Bank Offa, Kwara state

Di number of pipo wey die for Thursday armed robbery attack for Offa town inside Kwara State for north central Nigeria don increase to 17, according to police.

Some tori pipo dey report say na 30 pipo die but DSP Ajayi say na 17 pipo police know say don die for di attack. Im say odas wey wound dey for hospitals for Offa and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Anglophone crisis: Family for kidnapped delegate say family don confuse for de mata

Image copyright STRINGER

Family for social affairs delegate weh deh kidnap for Northwest nearly two months now say deh don be confused for de mata.

"Aaron Nimbong Yong na social worker, no bi policy maker, family di beg say make pipo weh dey keep e, free'am if e still dey alive or make deh give we e die bodi", Rev. Abraham Kicha, delegate e broda tell BBC News Pidgin.

Indian actor Salman Khan don comot jail on bail

Image copyright AFP Image example Salman Khan bin get 'bad-boy' image over di years

One Indian court don give Bollywood superstar Salman Khan bail two days after dem sentence am to five years for say im kill antelope wey no too common twenty years ago.

On Thursday, Khan collect di conviction for Jodhpur wey include a $154 fine.

Di court rule say e bin kill di two blackbucks, type of antelope wey dey protected under law, when im dey act film for 1998.

Manchester Derby: How E happen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example When Premier League Championship tell you to 'try again later'

Paul Pogba name don dey trend for social media as Manchester United sama Manchester City 3-2 for City domot.

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho talk say, "If im agents dey talk say e wan move enter another club im price don increase."

Dis na after di ogbonge comeback wey people wey bin dey watch di match no expect even as for di first half na City just dey give United tough time.

Even score two zero against di United for di first half.