'At dat time I no wan even talk to anybodi I just wan be alone, my husband no even notice, I begin think say na spiritual problem.'

Na wetin Jennifer Oyeyemi tell BBC News Pidgin Daniel Semeniworima when she share her experience of how she survive depression when her only boy pikin die 2016 for Lagos, Nigeria.

Now she don win depression and fear hands down, as e be say she don dey recover with di help of Mental Health in Primary Care (MeHPhric) wey be one NGO wey dey help treat pipo wey dey suffer dis kain sickness.

For dis video she say 'I no want anybody to go through di kain pain I go through.'