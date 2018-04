Dis days women no send weda work na for only men, if dem like di work, dem go chook head inside.

Meet Nkiru Emodi, 31 year old accountancy graduate wey pack her certificate keep one side to face work as shoemaker.

Nigeria na society wey di believe be say, women no suppose do some kain work wey only men suppose do.

But Emodi no send society, as she decide say to become shoemaker na her way to take put garri for table.