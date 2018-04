National publicity secretary of Nigeria main opposition People's Democratic Party Kola Ologbondiyan don tell BBC Pidgin say, "na shame" say, presido Muhammadu Buhari no do wetin e promise Nigerians for 2015, but e still wan contest election for 2019.

Buhari bin declare on Monday 9 April, say, im go run again to be presido for 2019, but Kola say, "na now APC go die" as members dey, wey also wan become presido and and dem go soon start dia wahala.