Link dem we dem take de enter
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
BBC iD
BBC navigation
News
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
'If your dreams no scare you, den you nova start'
15 April 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
http://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-43749710
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Jollificate
Cameroon
Music
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Resemble
Charlotte Dipanda use new album celebrate 10 years for music
Charlotte Dipanda use new album celebrate 10 years for music
Video
0:58
Video
Cameroon women wan fix dia powa
Cameroon women wan fix dia powa
Video
0:59
Video
I sell many-many tins for ghetto - Patoranking
I sell many-many tins for ghetto - Patoranking
Beta tori
Video
Video
Wetin be Seki Dance?
Wetin be Seki Dance?
Video
Video
Meet Toni Kan di guy wey write Hints Magazine
Meet Toni Kan di guy wey write Hints Magazine
Video
Video
Meet di 'Ordinary President' wey dey ginger pipo
Meet di 'Ordinary President' wey dey ginger pipo
Video
Video
Sex for mark audio na true - OAU
Sex for mark audio na true - OAU
Video
Video
Sex for mark audio na true - OAU
Sex for mark audio na true - OAU
Video
Video
Meet Ghana’s Galamsey pikins wey demma Chinese fathers lef behind
Meet Ghana’s Galamsey pikins wey demma Chinese fathers lef behind
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular