Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Nigeria corruption police on Friday lose one court case to seize 8.4 million dollars (7.35 billion Naira) wey belong to former first lady Patience Jonathan.

Federal High Court for Lagos no allow di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seize di moni wey dem say dey for 15 different banks.

Mojisola Olatoregun, di Judge wey dey in charge of di case say di bank accounts wey dey moni dey already get case for two different courts.