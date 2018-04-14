For Nigeria, four years don waka for Chibok girls kidnap

Boko Haram enta Government Secondary School for Chibok, Borno state, on April 14, 2014 and kidnap over 200 school girls, see foto as di mata don go.

  • For Lagos, Nigeria, pipo gather for di four year remembrance mata on di Chibok girls kidnap PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

  • Dem dey hala say make gofment bring di remaining girls kia-kia Getty Images

  • Dis na classroom wey fire don burn afta dem kidnap di school girls Getty Images

  • Di Bring Back Our Girls mata big sotay even overseas dem vex say where di girls dey Getty Images

  • Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari take foto wit 21 Chibok girls wey Boko Haram for 2016 Getty Images

  • International female activist Malala Yousafzai even add mouth wen she meet wit Nigeria former President Goodluck Jonathan on top Chibok mata Getty Images

  • Since 2014, di parents of di schoolgirls don dey beg gofment to bring dia pikin back home Getty Images

  • Malala still show face for Buhari gofment say make dem try find di remaining school girls Getty Images

