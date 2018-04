Startupbootcamp Africa dey help new companies wey get beta ideas. Dem organise FastTrack Lagos to grow di next generation of pipo wey go find solution to di problems wey Africans dem dey face.

Philip Kiracofe wey be one of do co-founders talk to BBC Pidgin and say na correct opportunity for small bizness wey dey Nigeria to meet big companies and tell dem about wetin dem dey go do to get correct exposure and succeed.