Fake Zahra Buhari dey Facebook

Di Presidency for Nigeria don raise alarm of one fake Facebook account of President Muhammadu Buhari pikin Zahra.

Di president media adviser, Femi Adesina wey release di statement talk say na trouble makers wey wan destory Nigeria First Family.

Di fake account wey different well-well from di original one bin post message around 9am on April 17, 2018.

Di message wey di account post with President Buhari picture na:

"God pikin dem, dis na 75 years old man wey dey waka inside snow with no sweater just to save di Nigeria from economi katakata and some of una wey no get sense feel say im dey travel too much, as if say na jolliment im dey travel for... God bless Nigeria. Abeg share..."

Di president office say no be Zahra get di Facebook account. Dem warn pipo wey dey follow di account relate make dem careful, say di those wey create di account no mean well for di kontri.

Di original Facebook account of Zahra get di blue verification tick mark.