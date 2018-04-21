‘Our ambition na to win gold for senior Olympics’

Dem no support media player for your device Meet di girls wey wan win gold for senior Olympics

Ayomide Bello and Blessing Amusan, na two girls wey don become the first to represent Nigeria for Canoe sports.

Di girls wey go represent Nigeria for the 2018 Youth Olympics Games talk say deir ambition na to win gold for senior Olympics.

Amusan and Bello wey visit BBC Pidgin office for Lagos as dem dey return from Barcelona World Championships where dey confirm their qualification for di youth Olympics also talk say dem need support from gofment for deir training tour.

"I dey very happy becos dis na di first time wey Nigeria go get representatives for canoe sports for Youth Olympics and I go try my best to make sure I come back with gold" Bello wey be African record holder for canoe sprint tell BBC News Pidgin.

While Amusan yarn say no be small challenge dem face for Barcelona unto say di weather dey very harsh and ogbonge countries like Hungary and Russia wey sabi di sport well well follow compete.

"E no easy at all because many countries also wan qualify for di Youth Olympics, I beat Russian and Hungarian athletes to achieve dis qualification."