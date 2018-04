Four years after boko haram kidnap 178 school girls from Government Secondary School Chibok, Joseph Peter and im family neva recover from di wahala wey burst wen e happen.

Two of im sista dem Lydia Audu wey go dey 22 years now and Ladi Audu wey dey 20 years follow for di girls dem kidnap as dem bin dey write WAEC exam for di school dat time.