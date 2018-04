Yusuf Amos say dia village dey Gworza near Sambisa forest. Im say wen im and im family run comot, dem bin tink say na for just small time, say dem go return. But wen dem look how tins be, dem decide to start new life for Lagos as notin dey again for dem since Boko Haram burn im car, house and im guinea corn farm. Now im dey do security work and im wife dey fry yam for road side. Life no easy for dem here as im wife just born twins, and moni no dey to carry dem comot from hospital.