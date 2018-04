Di join bodi for Catholic bishops for Nigeria don tell President Muhammadu Buhari make im resign because of di plenty killing wey dey happen for Nigeria.

Dem talk say herdsmen and farmers clash don chop plenty life for Benue State, plus di attack wey dem do for Catholic church wey kill two priests and 15 worshipers.

BBC Pidgin waka go ask pipo weda dem go want make dem president resign.