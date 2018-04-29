Image copyright Getty Images Image example Isaac Dogboe don fight for eighteen matches, no lose any and don use TKO win 13

Isaac Dogboe from Ghana don win di WBO World Super Bantamweight boxing title for Philadelphia afta im nock out American Jessie Magdaleno.

Di ogbonge fight wey di 23-year-old Isaac Dogboe fight to win for 11th round don make am di youngest Ghanaian world champion for history.

Dogboe wey don win 19 fights as professional boxer and neva lose anyone bin no start di fight well-well afta Magdaleno drop am for di first round. But Dogboe, wey neva nack ground before for im fight, gain im confidence back to come later use strong hand to deal with im opponent.

Di young fighter wey im nickname na 'Brave-Son' don break record wey fellow Ghanaian fighter Ike Quartey hold wen im become champion at age 25.

Dogboe nock down Magdaleno for round 5 wey im quickly recover from but di Accra-born fighter maker history for round 11 wen e corner di American to give left hook wey make di referee draw curtain on di match and declare Dogboe as winner.

Skip Twitter post by @OtiAdjei Isaac Dogboe needed a few seconds to let that sink in: WORLD CHAMPION before he run into daddy's hug pic.twitter.com/TnrC62kqpk — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 29, 2018

Di two boxers embrace demsef afta di match but not before Dogboe run go meet im papa to hug am.

Dis victory mean say six years wey Ghana don wait to get anoda World Champion don end.