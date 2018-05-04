Homepage
Accessibility links
Waka go wetin de inside
Help to enter
News
Sport
Weather
Radio
Arts
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
News Pidgin
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular
Dem no support media player for your device
Musing Derrick e film ‘Tenacity’ win Camiff overall best film
4 May 2018
Share dis with Facebook
Share dis with Twitter
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Share dis with Email
Share
Share dis with
Facebook
Share dis with Facebook
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
Messenger
Share dis with Messenger
WhatsApp
Share dis with WhatsApp
Twitter
Share dis with Twitter
Email
Share dis with Email
Copy dis link
https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/media-44004073
Read oda things we concern sharing
Close share panel
Topics Wey Dem Resemble
Jollificate
Feem
Cameroon
Share dis tori
E wan begin to share
Facebook
Messenger
Messenger
WhatsApp
Twitter
Email
Beta tori
Video
Video
'Codeine fit make pesin crase'
'Codeine fit make pesin crase'
Video
Video
Sweet sweet codeine: See wetin Kano pipo dey talk
Sweet sweet codeine: See wetin Kano pipo dey talk
Video
Video
Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria
Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria
Video
Video
'Bamboo work di put chop for my table'
'Bamboo work di put chop for my table'
Video
Video
'Endometriosis no be spiritual problem, na medical condition'
'Endometriosis no be spiritual problem, na medical condition'
Video
Video
'Boko Haram don destroy our village' - Southern Borno Christians
'Boko Haram don destroy our village' - Southern Borno Christians
Plenti seshon
Home
Nigeria
Africa
World
Video
Audio
Sport
Entertainment
Most popular