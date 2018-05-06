2019 Elections: Make dem punish any politician wey give young pipo drugs- Kano governor

Govnor of Kano state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, talk say, as elections don dey close, e support make dem punish any politician wey dey supply drugs to young pipo.

Ganduje wey talk with BBC Pidgin, also yarn say e happy well well as federal gonment ban cough syrup wit codeine after the BBC Documentary wey enta everiwhere.

"Na good tin if any politician wey dem catch dey give youths drugs during campaign or rally go take punishment, because na people get dis pikin dem and e dem dey try spoil their lives."

Image example Some sabi pipo dem say some musicians dey help promote di addiction wit dia songs and lifestyle

The govnor also talk say dem dey work together with parents for im state in the area of public enlightenment to help stop drug abuse.

Tori be say, na Kano get di highest number of pipo wey dey abuse drug for Nigeria,

But Ganduje talk say e dey high because di state population big, plus many oda pipo from oda west African kontris dey Kano na im cause am.

As par rehabilitation, Ganduje yarn say, dem don dey improve different centres wey dey di state and hopefully dem go add new ones soon.