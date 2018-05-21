Di angels of mercy wey dey change lives

Oya, come follow enta di Mercy Ships wey dey save pipo life.

Di blind, pipo wey no fit waka well or use dia hand well and many oda pipo life dey change once dey enta di Mercy Ships.

Mercy Ships

Di Mercy ship na non-profit organization with plenti doctors and surgeons wey dey go round Africa to treat poor pipo from poor communities for free.

Sometimes, di treatment wey dey give na serious one wey dis pipo no get moni to treat.

Image example Mainimo survive afta fire burn am all ova for bodi

Oda times, e fit be small tin like to remove teeth we don spoil.

BBC News Pidgin follow enta di Mercy Ships to see di wonda wey dey happen inside.

Video by: Leocadia Bongben and Joshua Akinyemi.

Produced by: Helen Oyibo